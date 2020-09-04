High school football

Dawson Frazier of Mooreland picks up some yardage against Pawnee in high school football action at Enterline Field in Mooreland on Friday night. Pawnee won the game 38-14. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alex 66, Tipton 20

Anadarko 48, Elgin 14

Ardmore 21, Ada 0

Balko 50, Beaver 0

Barnsdall 44, Foyil 8

Bartlesville 34, Claremore 10

Bentonville West, Ark. 41, Muskogee 0

Bethel 28, Meeker 8

Bixby 42, Jenks 35

Booker T. Washington 15, Del City 13

Bray-Doyle 60, Ryan 6

Broken Arrow 14, Union 7

Cache 43, Altus 0

Caney Valley 42, Hulbert 0

Carl Albert 41, Midwest City 26

Cashion 49, Perry 13

Chandler 48, Stroud 0

Checotah 30, Hugo 14

Chelsea 63, Nowata 14

Chisholm 19, Fairview 8

Christian Heritage Academy 42, Stratford 20

Collinsville 34, Oologah 24

Comanche 30, Dickson 20

Community Christian 44, Bridge Creek 7

Covington-Douglas 58, Medford 12

Crescent 41, North Rock Creek 0

Cushing 19, Bristow 15

Davenport 46, Weleetka 0

Davis 28, Pauls Valley 7

Depew 36, Wetumka 20

Dewar 52, Regent Prep 18

Durant 42, Madill 14

Elk City 62, OKC Southeast 29

Enid 19, Ponca City 17

Fort Gibson 17, Tecumseh 13

Frederick 21, Elmore City 6

Galena, Kan. 40, Commerce 22

Gravette, Ark. 22, Inola 20

Grove 42, Vinita 32

Hinton 14, Hennessey 13

Holland Hall 49, Cascia Hall 0

Hollis 54, Temple 6

Jay 14, Miami 6

Kingston 34, Idabel 12

Kremlin-Hillsdale 30, Corn Bible Academy 0

Lawton 39, Duncan 12

Lexington 21, Allen 7

Lincoln, Ark. 21, Westville 0

MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 34

Marlow 24, Chickasha 21

Memorial 15, Central 12

Minco 14, Dibble 6

Oklahoma Bible 8, Casady 0

Oklahoma Christian School 40, Morrison 8

Pawhuska 60, Victory Christian 47

Pawnee 38, Mooreland 14

Piedmont 31, El Reno 7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Cyril 0

Prue 50, Copan 0

Pryor 44, Catoosa 13

Putnam North 31, Putnam City 6

Rogers, Ark. 42, Stilwell 7

Roland 28, Valliant 12

Rush Springs 7, Cordell 3

Sapulpa 61, Tulsa Edison 14

Sasakwa 56, Olive 6

Seminole 21, Harrah 6

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 34, Poteau 28

Skiatook 31, Glenpool 7

Spiro 34, Hartshorne 13

Stigler 45, Adair 6

Stillwater 45, Edmond Santa Fe 32

Sunray, Texas 41, Hooker 6

Tahlequah 27, McLain/TSST 2

Texhoma 52, Booker, Texas 8

Timberlake 52, Ringwood 6

Tulsa East Central 73, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Tuttle 23, Plainview 12

Tyrone 68, Turpin 26

Verdigris 45, Sperry 6

Vian 42, Eufaula 12

Wagoner 28, Coweta 0

Warner 37, Savanna 0

Washington 31, Sulphur 20

Waynoka 56, Okeene 32

Westmoore 30, Moore 14

Wewoka 33, Holdenville 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rejoice Christian School vs. Beggs, ccd.

Southwest Covenant vs. Summit Christian, ccd.

