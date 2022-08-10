High Plains Technology Center staff is busy preparing to welcome daytime students for the 2022-2023 school year.
HPTC is expecting to have an estimated total of 660 students on campus this school year. The estimated number of daytime students is 253 with an estimated 366 Technical Applications Program students.
The HPTC Advanced Wind Technician Certification Program kicked off their fall semester class on July 11th with 16 students. The fall class runs from July to December and a new class will begin in the spring semester from January to May. The Practical Nursing Program began August 5th and will run until May with 9 students.
HPTC full time programs run from August to May. The full-time programs offered include Automotive Technology, Diesel Truck Technology, Practical Nursing, Welding Technology, Business Administration Management, Health Careers Certification, Marketing/Management, Graphic Design, Construction Trades, Multimedia, Service Careers, and Technical Applications Program.
HPTC career courses are designed for high school and adult students wanting to develop career and technical skills. High school juniors and/or seniors can attend class either during the morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. or during the afternoon session from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Adult students’ schedule could vary and they may attend either during the morning session between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. or the afternoon session between 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. or they may enroll in full day programs. Some variations in schedules are allowed due to coordination with a sending school.
The Technical Applications Program allows students to experience the programs offered at HPTC at an earlier age, learn fundamental skills, explore and choose a desirable career path, and ultimately become confident, successful adults.
TAP is currently offered to 6th, 8th and 9th grade students. The vision of the Technical Applications Program is to create a learning environment that encompasses application and the “why” to learning. When students can understand the “why” in a concept, they become engaged in learning. This combined with a sense of pride and ownership in their work allows students to flourish in their educational experience. The TAP instructors also believe in the importance of closing the skills gap in learning, exploring career options, building relationships and developing strong leaders.
HPTC district includes Buffalo, Fargo-Gage, Fort Supply, Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual, Vici and Woodward Public Schools.
To enroll in a daytime program at High Plains Technology Center, students should schedule a visit with the school counselor, Audrea Halderman. Prospective students are asked to complete an application form and return the application to High Plains Technology Center.
Admission applications for high school students and adult students are available at the Student Services offices or by calling the school counselor at 580-571-6183. Learn more about all of the High Plains Technology Center programs by visiting www.hptc.edu.
