According to Global Wind Organization (GWO) half year report for 2020, this is High Plains Technology Center’s second year as a leading wind training provider in the United States.
“I’m very proud of the entire business and industry staff and their hard work and dedication to the training they provide,” Superintendent Dwight Hughes said. “GWO certification is yet another example of an industry need in our area and how our staff stepped up and served that need.”
According to GWO, competition is strong across the Americas, with 13 certification bodies responsible for the certifications of 30 training centers in North, Central and South America.
According to Hughes, being recognized as one of the top GWO training providers is icing on the cake.
“We are proud to have been on the ground floor offering the standardized, globally accepted training that is proven to save lives and make the wind industry safer,” Assistant Superintendent Taylor Burnett said. “The blended modules offering both hands on as well as proven theory based principles are what students need to learn and absorb and retain the training.”
According to Burnett, safety is the ultimate goal of GWO and HPTC.
“It is the standard we want to be accountable for,” Burnett said. “Because then we hope we can deliver the best training possible.”
Burnett attributes the success to HPTC’s ability to offer different instructors, based upon their areas of expertise.
“Different modules allow HPTC to give students the opportunity to thrive in our state of the art training facilities,” Burnett said. “We are very proud of our staff going the extra mile if needed to accomplish the learning goals set forth by the GWO standard while making class as a class they would want to attend themselves.”
Over half of the report is dedicated to training in the pandemic, reopening after lock-down and adapting to change.
Even through covid, HPTC has become the 12th largest certification trainer in the world. Out of the 4,502 certificates awarded in the nation so far this year, HPTC has awarded 1,692 of those, according to the GWO Network Training Data.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.