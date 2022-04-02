High Plains Technology Center in Woodward is the top training provider in the United States and 4th leading Global Wind Organization training provider in the world according to the GWO Annual Report.
HPTC trained a record 9,497 GWO training modules during 2021. The GWO Annual report was recently published and clearly shows the continued increase of growth in the wind industry which leads to increased need for training.
Jack Day is the Wind Technology 1 instructor. His experience involves wind turbine generator maintenance, repair, troubleshooting and operation. Day treats the classroom like the job site with climbing 300 feet on a Jacob’s ladder simulator, morning and lunchtime meetings to discuss the repair and the status, to picking up the job site at the end of the day.
What sets the Wind Tech 1 Training program at HPTC apart from the rest of the country?
“The instructors, simulators, hands on and real world experiences from the moment the students step foot into the classroom. Jack (Day) has two different team leaders each week. Everybody has their roles and responsibilities. At the end of the day, they check off if they completed their job, ” said Business and Industry Services Assistant Superintendent Taylor Burnett.
The 20-week program allows a small number students per session to make sure everyone can learn and have the hands on experience. There is a 90 percent hiring rate by the end of the program if not beforehand.
“The average hourly wage is $26 an hour and average salary is $70,000 which is pretty good for five months of training,” Day said.
An interview process takes place to get into the program. It ensures each student will be a good fit because ultimately its about students learning and reputation.
“The student’s name is attached to us, our name is attached to you. It matters who we get in and who we send to these companies,” Burnett said.
This session has two females however there has been many over the years since the program began.
“It’s not just an industry for guys. We have two women GWO Instructors and this company at the moment is training two as well,” Burnett said.
Student Natalie Clements, interviewed HPTC to be sure this was the best program that she could go to from her hometown of Baltimore, MD. “It was the only school with a turbine that offers certain certifications within five months and a job offer. Others required a five year apprenticeship,” Clements said.
Students said that they enjoy climbing, rescue and emergency evacuation training, electrical troublshooting all the hands on experiences. Students expressed they were excited for traveling, good pay and the opportunity to go up the company ladder. They have had several previous students that have come back as the hiring agent for the companies.
The training facility has a 45M 100KW Direct Drive Turbine that supplies HPTC with energy, a 2.3 Megawatt Nacelle as well as an inside 35 ft. multi - purpose climbing tower, allowing students to train climb and rescue year round. Students are also trained in First Aid, Manual Handling, Fire Awareness, Safe Working at Heights and many other certifications.
“A major factor in training is learning to trust the devices and equipment. Inspect their equipment everytime they put it on whether it be lunch break or afternoon break, anytime,” Burnett said.
For more information visit https://hptc.edu/business-and-industry/wind-energy-training or 580-571-6167.
