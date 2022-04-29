High Plains Technology Center held its first ever Life Happens event this week for all HPTC seniors.
Vendors set up shop in and around the Seminar Room. Area seniors were given a job and salary. Then they drew a piece of paper out of a container to find out if they were married and had children.
Students then took their check stub to either Stock Exchange Bank or Great Plains Bank at the top of the Seminar Room. There they would get a checking account and a check register. Their next stop was to pick a house from KW Elite to either rent or buy. Then they had to turn the utilities on for their home from Boyce Electric and Northwest Electric.
The fourth stop was a vehicle to get them to their job; however, if they were married and their spouse worked, they had to buy two vehicles. If they had children the next table was for child care with Boomer Kids Club. If they didn’t have a family, they could go straight to insuring their home and vehicle with Kevin Cansler.
From there it was their choice for priority for the grocery table, telephone/internet plan, entertainment wheel and spin the life wheel.
Events from the life wheel included having to buy new tires or receiving bonus at work.
After their list was complete, auditors checked their register. If they had no money or overdrawn they received a zero candy bar and had to take out a high interest loan. If the students still had money, they received a 100 grand candy bar.
HPTC plans to have this event for seniors again next year.
