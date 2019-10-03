“We have received several phone calls from area landowners and farmers,” High Plains Technology Center (HPTC) Associate Business Advisor Andra Smith explained. “Which is why we decided to get the experts in here to do the workshop for the hemp production.”
The workshop will be held at HPTC on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The guest speaker, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Hemp Program Administrator Caroline Nelson, has an OSU Horticulture business bachelor of science degree and has worked in field research since 2010. Her presentation will outline the 2019 rules and some 2020 changes with general hemp information.
“I am really looking forward to this presentation and am grateful for the opportunity to meet with you all,” Nelson said. “I am open to answering any questions you all have about hemp.”
According to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center (AgMRC) website, hemp is a source of fiber for producing clothing, auto parts, building materials and more. It is considered a low maintenance crop. It is excellent for crop rotation, weed suppression and decreasing insect and disease problems. Hemp can also help rebuild soil with organic matter and aeration.
“I just want the area farmers, landowners, anybody interested in hemp production or curious about hemp production, to come learn about it,” Smith said. “She's (Caroline Nelson) going to be here to answer all the questions and to give us an idea of what may be coming down the pike in 2020.”
Hemp production is controlled under the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), from whom growers must obtain a permit, according to AgMRC.
According to Oklahoma State University (OSU), one of the greatest risks in producing industrial hemp is the regulation requiring it to test out below 0.3 percent THC level. Stress increases the probability those levels will rise. Stressors include drought, heat, nitrogen imbalance, nutrient deficiencies, disease or pests, which are all readily in supply in Northwestern Oklahoma.
For more information or register for the workshop, email Andra Smith at asmith@hptc.edu or call 580-571-6186.
