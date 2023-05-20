Hajek Motorsports Museum in Ames, Oklahoma (70 miles from Woodward) is one-of-a-kind.
Brent Hajek bought the Ames public school property in 2000, after the Ames schools were closed, and students transported to a nearby school district because of rural school district consolidations.
This former school building now contains an inventory of over 80 race vehicles previously owned and/or raced by professional race car drivers. They include those for land speed racing, truck pulling, and NASCAR racing. These vehicles were previously raced by famous drivers such as John Force, Bill Elliott, Parnelli Jones, Richard Petty, and Brent Hajek.
Hajek grew up in Hennessy and graduated from Hennessy High School. Various members of his family have farm and ranch acreage in multiple areas in Oklahoma.
Ames is a small town with only about 200 residents and the town covers only one-quarter of a square mile.
Brent’s properties in Ames include his farm, ranch, museum, and saltwater disposal transportation company. .
Hajek is the only member of his family that is in the racing business. His interest in racing began when he was just a child and continues to the present. He started racing in his late teens and early 20s during the 1970s.
For decades he has collected classic racing vehicles driven by famous drivers, he sponsors racing cars and drivers, plus has been a race car/truck driver and owner for over 40 years. His competitive racing across the country happens as often as weekly, and the shelves in the museum are full of trophies and ribbons he has won over the years.
At some parts of the year, Hajek’s racing takes the back burner to his other business responsibilities. He needs to harvest the wheat, corn, and soybeans on his farm, in addition to taking care of the cattle on his ranch. At other times of the year he delivers his museum cars to other sites for special racing events.
Several years ago, Hajek had a special winning season. In October of 2009, the Hajek Motorsports team took their 2009 E-85 Ford Mustang to Talledega Superspeedway in Alabama. The car was first prepared at Ernie Elliott’s shop in Dawsonville, Georgia, with technical support provided by Ford Racing, Bud Moore, and the Wood Brothers. Bill Elliott drove the Ford Mustang and established a new record with an average speed of 174.2 mph, certified by USAC.
Also in 2009, the Hajek Motorsports team set a world record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats in the infamous
E-85 Ford Mustang. The driver, Danny Thompson, drove the Ford Mustang E-85 at a speed of 258.41 mph, breaking the current record in its class. The museum has shelves full of trophies and ribbons that Hajek won with his private car collection and from racing events in which he competed over the years.
A variety of racing vehicles from Hajek’s auto museum can be seen across the country for special events. “We’re getting invited to more and more shows. These car-show-events seem steady or growing. That’s very good,” said Brent Hajek.
Hajek also has 20 cars on display across the country. He participates in parades with his cars and has had his racing vehicles on display at various sites as part of the 75th Anniversary of NASCAR. Some cars from his collection have even been sent to other countries.
“Due to the popularity of these championship cars- people are very interested in the history of the old vehicles and we’re trying to keep this going,” said Hajek. “We have raced almost all of them (race cars and trucks) that are in the museum.”
Hajek’s private motorsport museum is available for individual and group tours. Those interested just call the museum phone number (580) 753-4611 and schedule a time for a tour.
Last weekend the Woodward Rodders Car Club had several members and guests go to the museum for a tour. Hajek was there to answer any questions about his collection and his racing history.
Over the years, Hajek has lost track of the truck from his first racing event. His 1963 Ford pickup was once used in truck-pulling events. He would love to find it again.
If anyone has this pickup or knows its current location, you can contact him via his museum Facebook page- Hajek Motorsports in Ames. Those interested in touring Hajek Motorsports in Ames may call for a private tour at (580) 753-4611.
