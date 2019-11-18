Thanksgiving is just next week and families are lining out their travel plans.
If you plan to go over the hill and through the woods to grandmother’s house, AAA says to expect record numbers as more than 55 million travelers plan to take a trip of 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.
According to AAA, this will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000, trailing only the record set in 2005.
“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers.
Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”
AAA expects the majority of travelers will drive to their destinations and according to INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, Wednesday afternoon is predicted to be the worst travel period, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major metros, according to AAA.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said INRIX Transportation Analyst Trevor Reed. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
For more information, visit AAA.com.
