Woodward City Commissioners will see a hefty agenda for Monday evening. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 7 p.m.

There are hearings on two tracts of land to rezone from single-family to general commercial district and both have formal protests included.

The first tract is for 202 E. Hanks Trail. Rezoning would allow construction up to a 160 foot self supporting tower to be leased out for internet services.

The second is near the Spring Creek Addition to allow a construction of up to a 100 foot self supporting internet tower.

The public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 is also on the agenda.

Items on the consent docket that are routine in nature will be approved or denied all at once unless a board member would like them to be discussed separately include:

- Reappointment of Shane Smithton to the Board of Adjustments.

- Reappointment of Steve Bogdahn to the Airport Authority.

- Reappointment of Michelle Murray to the Convention and Visitors Committee.

- Appointment of Robin Hohweiler to the Convention and Visitors Committee.

- Reappointment of Jo Millard to the Woodward Public Library Board.

- Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and Woodward Adult Softball.

- Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and The Woodward Travelers.

Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the two rezoning requests.

A few other items are:

- Approval of annual contracts with the Industrial Foundation and Chamber of Commerce for economic development services and the contract with the Main Street Program for professional services.

- Taking action on approving the budget.

- Resolution nominating City Manager Shaun Barnett as a candidate to fill an open position on the Board of Trustees of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund (OkMRF) representing District 8 for a Five-year term beginning October 1, 2022 through October 1, 2027.

- Approval or disapproval of bids relative to Used Cargo Truck Outfitted as a Finished Brush Pumper.

- Approval or disapproval of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the City of Woodward and International Association of Firefighters Local 2560.

