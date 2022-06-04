By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
Woodward City Commissioners will see a hefty agenda for Monday evening. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 7 p.m.
There are hearings on two tracts of land to rezone from single-family to general commercial district and both have formal protests included.
The first tract is for 202 E. Hanks Trail. Rezoning would allow construction up to a 160 foot self supporting tower to be leased out for internet services.
The second is near the Spring Creek Addition to allow a construction of up to a 100 foot self supporting internet tower.
The public hearing on the proposed budget for the fiscal year of 2022-2023 is also on the agenda.
Items on the consent docket that are routine in nature will be approved or denied all at once unless a board member would like them to be discussed separately include:
- Reappointment of Shane Smithton to the Board of Adjustments.
- Reappointment of Steve Bogdahn to the Airport Authority.
- Reappointment of Michelle Murray to the Convention and Visitors Committee.
- Appointment of Robin Hohweiler to the Convention and Visitors Committee.
- Reappointment of Jo Millard to the Woodward Public Library Board.
- Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and Woodward Adult Softball.
- Reaffirm Sports Complex User Agreement between the City of Woodward and The Woodward Travelers.
Commissioners are also scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the two rezoning requests.
A few other items are:
- Approval of annual contracts with the Industrial Foundation and Chamber of Commerce for economic development services and the contract with the Main Street Program for professional services.
- Taking action on approving the budget.
- Resolution nominating City Manager Shaun Barnett as a candidate to fill an open position on the Board of Trustees of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund (OkMRF) representing District 8 for a Five-year term beginning October 1, 2022 through October 1, 2027.
- Approval or disapproval of bids relative to Used Cargo Truck Outfitted as a Finished Brush Pumper.
- Approval or disapproval of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the City of Woodward and International Association of Firefighters Local 2560.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.