Western Plains Youth & Family Services is gearing up for their 18th Annual Run for Shelter 5K with some new attractions this year. The race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cedar Heights Elementary School.
The family friendly event features a 5K run, fun walk, and, new this year, a family fun fair. WPYFS has teamed up with AllianceHealth Woodward and the Woodward Area Coalition to offer a health fair to raise awareness about the different resources available in the area for physical, mental, emotion, and spiritual health.
“We want people to know it’s going to be overall health and wellness; We’re trying to go beyond the basics,” said Medical Staff Coordinator Philip Starkey. “We’re calling it ‘Better Together.’ From the hospital side, we’re super excited that we were able to make this partnership.”
The health fair will feature a number of vendors with health and wellness resources. A free health screening mobile unit will also make an appearance from Oklahoma City.
Since the race’s inception 18 years ago, it has continued to grow as the years go by.
“This is going to be kind of a growing, evolving, changing year for us so let’s figure out what works great this year,” said WPYFS Executive Director Kevin Evans. “We’re excited to see what happens.”
The race began with a mere 30 to 40 participants. It has now grown to around 100 to 200, and Evans is hoping for around 300 to 400 participants this year.
Run for Shelter is the main fundraiser for WPYFS and benefits the shelter. When the community supports Run for Shelter, they are supporting children in need.
“The shelter’s here to help children who have suffered abuse and neglect,” Evans explained. “That’s the simplest way to put it.”
On the day of the race, registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. The health fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call Western Plains Youth & Family Services at 580-254-5322.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.