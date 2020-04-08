Coronavirus update for Wednesday, April 8 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. No new positive cases were reported in Northwest Oklahoma.

• As of this advisory, there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

• There are an additional 12 deaths:

◦ Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.

◦ Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65. 

◦ Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.

◦ One in Adair County, a female older than 65.

◦ One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

◦ One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

◦ One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.

• There are 79 total deaths in the state.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.

• The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

