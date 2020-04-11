Total positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, April 11 are at 1,868 said the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Deaths were up by six to 94 and hospitalizations were 446.
There were 20,790 total negative tests between the state lab and various other labs.
• As of this advisory, there are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• There are an additional six deaths:
◦ Three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group.
◦ Two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
◦ One in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group .
• There are 94 total deaths in the state.
• Families are encouraged to celebrate the holiday weekend and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21. A copy of the forecasting, which includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology, can be found here,
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
