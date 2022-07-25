Children in Northwest Oklahoma go back to school soon and county health departments are encouraging parents and guardians to make immunization appointments for their children as soon as possible to ensure they are ready for the first day of school.
“We want the parents to avoid the back-to-school rush since the health department can be very busy as we approach the first day of school,” said District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrator Director Ashley Ferguson. District 1 serves Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties.
Ferguson said immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of your child against vaccine-preventable diseases.
“Staying up-to-date with childhood immunizations is the best defense against diseases such as whooping cough and measles. We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little wait time at the health department,” said Ferguson.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany all children under 18 years of age. Children through the age of 18 years old are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid (SoonerCare)-eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
Some health departments will partner with local schools and organizations for back-to-school events in weeks leading up to school starting. Even in counties having these special events, you may still visit your local health department during regular business hours for routine immunizations and health screens. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact your local county health department.
Beaver County Health Dept. – HWY 270 S., Beaver, (580) 625-3693
Custer County Health Dept. Clinton – 3030 Custer Ave, Clinton, (580) 323-2100
Custer County Health Dept. Weatherford – 220 N Bradley St, Weatherford, (580) 772-6417
Harper County Health Dept. – 7th St, Oklahoma Ave. Suite 9, Laverne, (580) 921-2029
Texas County Health Dept. – 1410 N. East St., Guymon, (580) 338-8544
Woods County Health Dept. - 511 Barnes, Alva, (580) 327-3192
Woodward County Health Dept. – 1631 Texas St., Woodward, (580) 256-6416
