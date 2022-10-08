The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 1 mobile wellness offers public health services in locations across northwest Oklahoma.
OSDH District 1 serves a 10-county region including Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward Counties.
The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: sexually transmitted infection (STI) exams, women’s exams, immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.
The OSDH District 1 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in October:
WOODS COUNTY
Oct. 20 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Zooks Country Market, 122 Main Street, Waynoka
BEAVER COUNTY
Oct. 12 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Balko Public Schools Football Field, 110 Bison Lane, Balko
Oct. 18 - 9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Balko Public Schools Football Field, 110 Bison Lane, Balko
TEXAS COUNTY
Oct. 10 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
Oct. 11 –9:30 a.m. -- 3 p.m., Public Library, 6th and Beatrice, Tyrone
Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. --3 p.m., Public Library, 6th and Beatrice, Tyrone
Oct. 25 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Town Hall, 104 S. Main Street, Goodwell
CUSTER COUNTY
Oct. 26 – 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., TFC EMS District Building, 117 N 10th Street, Thomas
For more information about the mobile unit, call 405-415-5629 or 580-256-6416.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) protects and improves public health through its system of local health services and strategies focused on preventing disease.
OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Learn more at Oklahoma.gov/health.
