No new positive results have come in from the 50 POD COVID-19 tests done last week in Woodward County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury.
Regarding the one confirmed positive test in Woodward County, there has been an investigation. Due to the time between testing and receiving the actual results, symptoms of the individual have resolved, according to Salisbury.
The health department is continuing drive through testing this week as supplies remain. To be eligible a person must be 16 or older, currently experiencing a fever of 100.4F or greater, or have a cough or shortness of breath or be in close contact to a laboratory-confirmed positive case within the last 14 days. Clients age 16-17 must have parental or guardian consent.
Salisbury gave her report during Monday's Woodward County Commission meeting at the courthouse.
In other action, no amendments were made to the security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, but the board is being encouraged to cancel meetings or meet remotely.
“The Governor's executive orders have highly encouraged teleconferences, telecommunications video conferences,” District Attorney Chris Boring said. “We've been limited to what technology we have available to us.”
Recently, Senate Bill 661 loosened some of the restrictions of the Open Meetings Act, allowing for cancellations and alternatives for official public meetings. There are still some things that do have to be done in person, especially at the courthouse.
“Due process doesn't take a backseat to the virus,” District Judge Justin Eilers said. “We still have to make sure we're not violating anyone's rights. That's especially true during these times when there's a lot of executive orders from the governor floating around and emergency declarations and triggering of certain acts.”
Marriage licenses can now be purchased through the mail, according to Woodward County Court Clerk Tammy Roberts. Applicants can call the office at 580-256-3413 or email questions to woodwardcourtclerk@oscn.net.
Filings with the Election Board can also be filed by mail. There will also be a note and instructions on the east door of the courthouse for filing, according to Boring. The filing period goes from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. on Friday.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson updated the board work he is planning to do on private property to repair a water drainage problem and stop erosion of a county road in District 2 at SW ¼ of SE ¼ Section 25 T20N R21W. The property owner has asked him to terrace the area to redirect natural water flow back into the pasture and away from the road.
According to Johnson, the approximately half day of work will help save county resources working on the road later.
District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt gave a report on asphalt millings hauled off of Ron Hohweiler’s property off of Highway 15 for District 3. He was able to purchase 220 tons of millings to use as a quick patch on the Iodine Road where the wind farms are being hauled in.
