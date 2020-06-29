The Fourth of July is this weekend and while you may be ready to shoot off fireworks in celebration, keep safety in mind and don’t do it in town.
According to Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett, it is illegal to discharge fireworks within city limits and is punishable by a fine of $251.
Should you find a spot to participate in fireworks, the State Department of Health offers the following tips for practicing safe firework fun:
Obey all state and local laws regarding the sale, possession and use of fireworks.
In areas where fireworks are legal or allowed with appropriate permits, a responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
Make sure you, your kids and others watch fireworks from a safe distance.
Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing in a metal trash can away from any buildings or combustible materials until the next day.
For more information, visit http://health.ok.gov.
