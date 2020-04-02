According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health there are now 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 34 total deaths.
Woodward County on Wednesday joined 51 other counties with positive tests.
No additional information was available on the positive test from Woodward County.
Here is the state update:
• As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• There are an additional four deaths:
◦ Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
◦ One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.
◦ One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
• There are 34 total deaths in the state.
• The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
• The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
• The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Cases: Positive 879; Negative: 1,265; Hospitalized 257; Deaths 34
By Laboratory: Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 173; State Public Health Laboratory, 152; Other, 554.
By age: 0-4 (9), 5-17 (12), 18-35 (139), 36-49 (178), 50-64 (232), 65-plus (309). Median Age: 57
Counties with highest numbers: Oklahoma 216, Tulsa 151, Cleveland 121, Creek 36, Canadian 28, Wagoner and Washington 24.
