District 1 has started offering Flu Vaccine throughout Northwest Oklahoma. Flu vaccines are available for everyone 6 months of age and older. Whether you are insured or not, you can get the flu shot at no cost to you.

The best way to prevent serious flu complications is to get vaccinated. Annual flu vaccines provide optimal protection and immunity against flu viruses that are constantly changing. Seasonal flu shots offer protection for yourself, but also people around you-including those who are more vulnerable.

“It is especially important for those individuals with chronic illnesses, young children, older adults and pregnant women to get their flu shot this season to prevent serious flu complications,” said District 1 County Health Department Regional Administrator Director Ashley Ferguson

County Health Departments have set specific clinic hours to serve their community. Various county health departments have set up offsite and after hour’s clinics for more options to the public. The Mobile Wellness Unit is traveling throughout the district to provide rural communities the availability in their area.

Here are the vsarious health department locations.

Beaver County Health Dept. – HWY 270 S., Beaver, (580) 625-3693

Custer County Health Dept. Clinton – 3030 Custer Ave., Clinton, (580) 323-2100

Custer County Health Dept. Weatherford – 220 N Bradley St, Weatherford, (580) 772-6417

Harper County Health Dept. – 7th St, Oklahoma Ave. Suite 9, Laverne, (580) 921-2029

Texas County Health Dept. – 1410 N. East St., Guymon, (580) 338-8544

Woods County Health Dept. -- 511 Barnes Ave., Alva, (580) 327-3192

Woodward County Health Dept. – 1631 Texas St., Woodward, (580) 256-6416

Mobile Wellness Unit Calendar - https://oklahoma.gov/health/news---events/mobile-wellness-units.html

