By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension and U. S. Custom Harvesters teamed up for a Farm Safety Day earlier this week.
This is the third year for the two entities to offer this one day informational meeting.
“This year we had harvesters from Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, as well as five states in attendance,” said Melanie Lynes-Matt, Woodward County Extension Director and coordinator of the event.
“Some of the information presented may have been repetitive and serves as a good reminder to those who have been on harvest crews in the past but some information is all new to those new to the States,” she said.
The day covered safety from Custom Harvest Insurance Agency, managing farm stress and mental health by Jordan Shuler of OSU. and the basics of first aid and CPR presented by Polly Cottom with High Plains Technology Center.
Cottom also spoke about what to do if you get a burn, how to stop bleeding from a cut and animal bites. An audience member asked “do you have to know what kind of snake bit you?”
“That would be helpful but not necessary. You’ll want to get away from the snake as soon as possible and call 9-1-1, wash the wound off with water and get to the emergency room,” she answered.
“Spiders are another animal that you can run into, we have brown recluse and black widows. The recluse bite can get infected and cause problems so you need to be sure to get to the emergency room to get put on antibiotics and a steroid. Black widows cause problems more centrally located so it needs to be treated as urgent as a snake bite,” Cottom said.
David Misener owner of Green Acres Enterprises from Elk City and Vice president on the board of directors for US Custom Harvesters Inc. commented about the event,
“I appreciate that US Custom Harvesters Inc. puts on yearly Safety Workshops, like this one in Woodward, where my crew and I can learn about safety before the harvest season begins," he said.
Also covered during the event were, what to expect during a DOT inspection and keeping up with log books by Dustin McAtee Highway Patrolman Troop S.
Equipment and wildfire awareness and prevention by Fire Marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wickware. “What can go wrong will go wrong. Always take time to put together an emergency action plan,” said Wickware.
