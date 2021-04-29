Custom Harvest & Farm Safety Day will be Tuesday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds.
“The Custom Harvester and Farm Safety Day is designed for anyone involved in any type of harvest from the small acreage harvester to custom harvest crews,” Woodward County Extension Director Melanie Lynes-Matt said. “What the crews are exposed to and deal with is diverse and ever changing and that is why classes like this one are so important to attend.”
Donuts, coffee and a catered lunch will be provided.
“The day has speakers covering the basics of first aid, mental health, weather awareness, spider and bug identification and safety, bin and storage safety, working in the heat and at night safety, and much more,” Lynes-Matt said.
The Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Services guidelines for meetings still limit the number of people in attendance, maintaining a six foot social distance and wearing a facemask. You are asked to stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
RSVP by April 30 at the Woodward County OSU Extension Center or call 580-254-3391.
