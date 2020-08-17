The Harrison family from Norman started mining and selling gypsum in 1955. Since then the company has continued to grow and expand both its mining of gypsum and manufacturing products made from gypsum that are sold all over the world. The central offices for the company remain in Norman, even after company mergers.
“The gypsum deposits found in Oklahoma were formed during prehistoric periods in earth’s history,” said Jim Madsen, marketing manager of ACG Materials. “The animals that lived in the inland seas and lakes died, fell to the bottom, and built up in deep layers.”
The U.S. Department of Interior named the Harrison Gypsum Mine #2 the largest single gypsum mine in the United States in 1994. It is located near Cyril. In 2017, the company donated site materials to Caddo County for road maintenance and improvements.
“Harrison Gypsum expanded into the plaster and cement industry with the addition of Allied Custom Gypsum (ACG) in 2001,” said Madsen. “There are now 23 active mines and four manufacturing plants in the United States, including in Oklahoma (gypsum and limestone), Texas (gypsum), Kansas (limestone) Nevada (anhydrate gypsum), and Washington (limestone).
Oklahoma’s gypsum mines produce materials for road rock, filler, cosmetics, wall board, roofing, and agriculture. It continues to have staff researching and creating new products from gypsum to be manufactured and sold domestically and internationally.
“We live by a motto of safety first, teamwork second, and everything else will follow,” states the ACG Materials’ Nevada General Manager, Scotty Lusty (acgmaterials.com). “ACG Materials mines, mills, processes, and distributes minerals and aggregates including gypsum anhydrite, limestone, sand, gravel, downstream foods, and plaster products.”
“We have mines and manufacturing plants in Oklahoma,” said Dillon Price, aggregate road rock salesman for ACG Materials in Northwest Oklahoma. The following are highlights about each active Oklahoma site:
Diamond Gypsum Quarry is near Watonga and produces various sizes of aggregates and ag fines for construction, soil amendment, oil fields, and roads.
Bouse Junction Gypsum Quarry is east of Mooreland. It mines rock that is then trucked to the Mooreland manufacturing facility.
Bessie Manufacturing in Bessie produces food grade products from gypsum such as Terra Alba Calcium Sulfate and ground gypsum for Valu-Fil 650. This site is the central distribution center that ships gypsum products across the U.S.
Cyril Mine produces high grade calcium sulfate and gypsum at the Bessie Manufacturing facility where it is processed into food grade calcium sulfate, fillers, and industrial applications.
Newkirk Limestone Quarry in Newkirk mines limestone for aggregate products and agriculture products.
“The Mooreland manufacturing plant takes gypsum and creates a variety of products including plasters used for architectural, molding, and dental applications,” Madsen said. “A high end self-leveling floor cement is also manufactured there for multilevel, multifamily construction all over the United States.
“The Hefley Quarry just across the border in Shamrock, Texas produces various sizes of both of aggregates and ag fines for construction, soil amendment, oil fields, and roads in the panhandle of Oklahoma and Texas."
“A career with ACG Materials means joining our family. We are growing and seeking excellent candidates to join our team. We are committed to maintaining an incident-free, safe, and healthy workplace,” states acgmaterials.com.
Currently there are two types of job opportunities with ACG Materials in Oklahoma listed on the company website. These are heavy equipment operators and heavy equipment mechanics with welding and body work experience. Job descriptions and requirements are available on acgmaterials.com.
Job applicants need a high school diploma or equivalent and 1-2 years of experience. Current resumes may be emailed to btimmie@acgmaterials.com.
Note: ACG Materials was recently purchased by Arcosa Inc., a subsidiary of Trinity Industries in Texas. The company title, logos, products, and equipment will all begin to be labeled with Arcosa Specialty Materials on September 1st.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.