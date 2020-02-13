There were tears in the Woodward County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon as Jessica Marie Maupin, 20, appeared before District Judge Justin Eilers as he accepted her guilty plea.
The recommendation from District Attorney Christopher M. Boring was to reduce Maupin's charge from murder in the first degree - malice aforethough to accessory to felony with underlying felony being murder in the first degree in the shooting death of 22 year old Justin Lout on June 27, 2018.
Maupin, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years with all but the first 15 suspended. The months she has already served count towards part of that 15-year sentence.
According to Boring, this is part of a plea bargain in which Maupin waived her right to a young adult late sentencing.
The plea agreement came after several hours of negotiations Thursday in the Woodward County Courthouse.
Dawn Lout read a Victim Impact Statement, saying to Maupin, "If it wasn't for you, my son would still be here today."
Lout finished the statement by saying to Maupin, "I do forgive you."
“Probably one of the most powerful statements I’ve heard,” Eilers said. “Is her forgiving you.”
Maupin also had a letter of apology, which her attorney, Becky Barney, read to the court, detailing Maupin’s friendship with the victim.
“He (Justin Lout) would have taken a bullet for me,” Barney read from Maupin’s letter. “I froze instead of being by his side. I froze and fled.”
Along with Royce Eugene Denton, 35, Maupin was present when Lout was allegedly shot by Denton at a Woodward residence.
Denton is charged with murder in the first degree - malice aforethought and scheduled to appear for a motion docket on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.
The shooting happened in the early morning hours of June 27, 2018 as the result of an argument over some missing money. According to affidavits filed with the original charge, Maupin reportedly called Denton, her boyfriend, to confront Lout about the money.
After an in initial altercation with Lout, Denton left with Maupin.
Both later returned to the house in the 700 block of 2nd Street. Another altercation ensued and Denton allegedly shot Lout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.