Working closely with Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, City of Woodward IT Director Ryan O'Reilly is gathering a team of 3D printers to make plastic objects to help during the pandemic.
“It's hard for everyone to just make anything and it be safe and appropriate,” O’Reilly clarified. “We’re really trying to stick to the items that we know can make some sort of impact, even if they haven't been cleared medically yet.”
Beginning with attachments for door handles so people don’t have to use their hands to open doors, the team is also submitting designs for approval for other things as well, according to O’Reilly.
“We have a group also, in that same group, making a face shield, not to be confused with face masks,” O’Reilly said. “Those guys with FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers can print the piece that goes around your forehead.”
With 19 members in the group so far, the group has spreadsheets and patterns to begin with. They will also be coordinating drop-offs and delivery.
“We're really still in the beginning stages,” O’Reilly said. “We're really open to any ingenuity, designs or ideas that anybody can come up with. Right now we're trying to identify what works. What can we produce. And the materials that we need to source. And kind of collaborate all that together.”
According to O’Reilly, making as many door openers as possible will be a big help for area medical professionals and facilities.
If you own a 3D printer and would like to join the team, find the Facebook group NW Oklahoma 3D Printing COVID-19 Relief and request to join.
