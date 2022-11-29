Around 200 to 250 exhibitors are expected on Saturday for the Great Western Shootout sheep and goat jackpot show at the Woodward County Event Center.
Event Center Manager Bailey Kafka said the show will bring exhibitors from Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.
“Events like this boost the economy in the community,” Kafka said.
This is the fifth year for Woodward to host the event.
For the goat exhibitors, cards are due at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 9 a.m.
The sheep show cards are due at 10 a.m. and the show will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the goat show.
Judge for the show is Clay Burson from Lubbock, Texas. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Burson was a member of the 2011 National Champion livestock judging team and was an All-American in livestock judging.
Several other livestock shows are coming up this year at the event center.
On Dec. 10-11 is the Northwest Show Pig Circuit followed on Dec. 17 by the Arnett Masonic Lodge Jackpot. The New Year National Sheep Show is scheduled for Dec. 28-31.
