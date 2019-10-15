Teague Barnes, 3rd grader at Cedar Heights, led the Woodward Board of Education in the Pledge of Allegiance and Adam Vazquez, 11th grader at WHS, sang the Star Spangled Banner at the meeting Monday evening.
In his report, Superintendent Kyle Reynolds introduced fifth grade teacher Rachel Beck as one of Oklahoma State Department’s three Rising Star Educators.
“She does amazingly creative things (in the) classroom and she's so positive and so kid oriented,” Board Member Linda Harrison said. “We are so proud of you.”
Woodward District After School Program Director Lindsay Hickman gave an update on what’s going on since the District received the 21st century of Community Learning Center grant. The grant is $1.3 million over five years to expand the after school program.
“I've been in early childhood development for 26 years, and this is the biggest project, I've ever done in my life,” Hickman said. “So far we've got 56 Horace Mann and 51 at Highland Park, and every day the numbers are going up and up.”
Hickman noted the Boomer Kids Club was tiny in comparison with only 35 children. She said even though it has been overwhelming, it has also been very exciting.
The board approved the 2019-2020 Estimate of Needs and Financial Statement as prepared by Carroll Auditing Firm.
The consent agenda was approved, including approval of the Certificate of Compliance with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, school field trips and fundraiser requests and more items of routine nature.
An annual resolution calling for an election to elect a board member to the board office #5, which is a five year term, was approved. The board also approved the request to close split precincts #300303 and #770203, which have 100 or fewer registered voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.