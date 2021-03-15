Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Terri Salisbury gave the emergency management update Monday morning during the Woodward County Commission meeting.
In addition she answered questions from commissioners about a National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to build the capacity of the local Medical Reserve Corps.
Woodward County is still in a downward trend in COVID-19 with around 30 active cases. The Woodward Health Department has all three vaccines available now, according to Salisbury.
“An ultra-cold freezer was donated by the Noble Foundation. And so we redid part of our pod, and made a room that's just special for it,” Salisbury said. “We've given 5,878 (vaccinations) at the County Health Department and other providers have been 686 for a total of 6,564 for Woodward County.”
The Noble Foundation funds research conducted by Noble Research Institute, in honor of Oklahoma Oilman Lloyd Noble, who believed in protecting the land and bettering his community, according information from the foundation.
“My staff has really done an excellent job,” Salisbury said. “(The NACCHO grant is) to enhance our Medical Reserve Corps that volunteers to help with the pods, pandemic points of dispensing. And any pandemic measures we might need.”
According to Salisbury, the grant will allow the department to do some things needed to encourage enrollment.
Salisbury didn’t recommend any amendments to courthouse security, but encouraged people to continue wearing masks.
Items were approved to be submitted to the CARES Act.
The board approved the appointments of Jonna Schmidt and Christy Pierce as receiving agents for the County Clerk and Steve Hamilton and Thad Howard as receiving agents for the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
No monthly reports of officers for February were prepared. They will be presented at a later meeting, according to Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
A sum of $13,967.47 was approved as allocation of alcoholic beverage tax.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations from fire fighting capital outlay into fire fighting mutual. According to Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, this is a reimbursement for a replacement part.
A public hearing for Chris and Becky Hobbs was held for rezoning 270 Industrial Park North Section 15 T22N R20W, Lot 65 Containing 1.84 acres from A-1 agricultural to I-2 Industrial. Afterwards, the board approved the rezoning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.