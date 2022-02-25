“Guess who pays for all of these programs?” Lisa Powell, Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) chairman, asked the crowd during the luncheon in the Woodward Conference Center this week.
“Our tax dollars,” Powell said. “And so if we are sending all of our money to the government, we need to do a good job of asking for it back.”
In addition to a variety of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant opportunities, Community Development Specialist Jennifer Firgard highlighted a few grant opportunities that require no match for rural communities.
One of those is offered by the National Parks Service for up to $750,000. The Paul Brauhn Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program supports the rehabilitation of historic properties to foster economic development in rural communities, according to Firgard.
A requirement of this grant is for communities to become a certified local government, which 0nly two communities in Northwest Oklahoma qualify for as of yet.
“It’ll take you at least six months to become a qualified applicant,” Firgard said. “If you have a lot of historic buildings in your community that you really want to preserve, I highly recommend this you go through this process.”
Another funding opportunity is through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Bill.
“Basically it’s an infrastructure bill to help build up our transportation, climate, energy and environment and broadband,” Firgard said. “My outline here I pulled from the White House guide book, The Building a Better America (Build.gov), which is 465 pages long. If you can’t sleep, I recommend you pull that up.”
Firgard also briefly addressed ARPA as well saying, “Use your ARPA money as match for your infrastructure, grant applications.”
Firgard clarified that this would depend on the agency the grant is being applied with.
“There’s a lot of confusion on in, but you can go the Treasury website to get some more information,” Firgard said.
The Economic Development Administration (EDA) has two programs. The Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance Program are for economically distressed communities to create good paying jobs, according to Firgard.
According to Firgard, state applications are more simple to fill out.
“When we’re talking about the federal government applications, it’s a lot more paperwork, there’s a lot more involved, ” Firgard explained. “But that being said, it’s a great opportunity to make some improvements.”
For more information about NwOA, visit nwoka.com.
For more information about possible state and federal grants, email Jennifer Firgard at jennifer@noda-oeda.org.
