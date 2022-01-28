The grand opening for the Smithsonian exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" is Feb. 5 at the Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum.
Activities start at 10 a.m. in the Foster Room. Woodward City Manager Shaun Barnett will deliver some remarks as will District 58 State Rep. Carl Newton. Light refreshments will be served.
The remarks will be followed by a ribbon cutting in front of the museum to open the exhibit to public view.
The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of Rural America will be on view through March 19. There is no charge to view the exhibit or tour the museum.
Woodward is one of six locations in Oklahoma to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program - a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.