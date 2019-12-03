Woodward County E-911 Director Ben Smith informed Woodward City Commissioners Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting that several residents and businesses located in the city limits will be facing mandatory property address changes in the new year.
According to Smith, 19 residencies and 20 businesses will undergo the change due to a new addressing standard that was adopted in February of this year. The GPS based standard was adopted to create a minimum standard with guidelines for uniformity.
“This standard came about because the state of Oklahoma had nothing for addresses,” Smith told commissioners. “You could do it however you wanted. Different municipalities did it different ways, different counties did it different ways.”
A company was hired to scrutinize all of the data for the entire county, according to Smith.
“What this also included was an extra step that we took for the city limits,” Smith explained. “The City of Woodward has never been GPS’ed, so in the 911 center, the 911 system, there’s a blank spot on the map for the entire City of Woodward city limits.”
The hired company put assigned points on structures in city limits.
“We have roughly over 6,000 structures, or 6,000 points on structures inside city limits,” Smith said.
Smith went on to explain that the state standard requires even numbers on one side and odd numbers on the other. He also noted that there is a City of Woodward Ordinance stating the same.
“During this process, they found errors in the data,” Smith said. “There are roughly 39 errors inside the city limits alone that would need a change of address.”
Each resident and business facing the change will receive a letter from Smith informing them of the situation. Smith said the letters will not be sent out until after the holiday season and into the new year.
Smith said going through the data was not an easy task and he recognizes that no one wants to change addresses. He took time to visit each property that would require the change to ensure it was absolutely necessary.
“When our first list came out, we had roughly 55 discrepancies on it,” Smith said. “We narrowed it down to 39.”
Smith said that he understands the changes will not be convenient for property owners, but ultimately it’s a public safety issue that affects first responders.
“What this is going to do is - this is helping with public safety with pinpointing the address, the accuracy, and all that,” Smith said.
Woodward Mayor John Meinders noted he will be one of the property owners affected by the address change.
The City of Woodward is not the only town affected by the new standard, Smith said. Mooreland had 15 changes, including an elementary school, the entire town of Gage faced corrections and around 50 properties in Woodward County were included.
It was noted in the meeting that the project is not in the hands of the City of Woodward, but the E-911 Board. Smith said his information will be listed on the letters and those with questions should contact him.
Two city employees received their 25 year service awards during the meeting. Todd Finley and Kevin Kornele were both honored for their years of service to the City of Woodward. City Manager Alan Riffel gave a brief background on both employees, who worked their way up through the ranks.
“Both of these gentlemen have become part of the long list of Woodward employees to have made the honor roll, if you will, of 25 year employees,” Riffel said.
The board voted to approve an annual agreement for professional services between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and Accurate Environmental Services. According to Riffel, the terms and rates remain the same as previous years.
Riffel reported that the City is working with the State Wildlife Department and the state trapper to settle a beaver problem behind the Wheatridge Addition. The Automated Weather Observation Service located at the Woodward airport has continually needed serviced and repairs, according to Riffel, who is now looking into options to replace the entire system. Riffel said the system has been problematic for years.
The Woodward Municipal Authority approved the annual agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and Accurate Environmental Services.
Change Order No. 3 was approved from Meshek & Associates, PLC. relative to the Oak Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond, Project No. 170. The change order allows for additional quantities for the construction of low flow ditches, and the gas line relocation at Maple Ave, according to City documents. No additional time will be added to the completion date of this project, and all other conditions of the contract remain the same.
The Authority voted to waive the monthly utility fees for VFW Post #1335, stating the debt owed to all veterans for their service to the nation.
