High Plains Technology Center, along with the entire Oklahoma CareerTech System, is celebrating CareerTech Education Month in February. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently issued a proclamation declaring this month as Career and Technical Education Appreciation Month in Oklahoma.
“HPTC takes our role in the training and educational process very seriously and hope that is felt in each of our communities. Students that take advantage of the opportunities we provide in our various programs are more employable than their peers who choose to not take advantage of these opportunities” said Barclay Holt, HPTC Superintendent.
High Plains Technology Center serves the area by expanding program offerings to meet the communities’ needs. In 2021, HPTC served over 11,000 adults through Business and Industry Services and almost 900 students through the Full Time Career Programs and the Technical Applications Program.
High school students who live in the HPTC district can attend for free, learning skills that will help them land good jobs after school and also position them to continue their education after graduation. Certifications earned through CareerTech courses give students entrance into higher-paying careers, which can also help them pursue higher education without incurring excessive debt.
Adult students at HPTC can learn new skills and earn certificates and credentials to get jobs, change careers or advance in their current careers.
“It still amazes me that we at HPTC rank number one in the Americas in certifications given with GWO (Global Wind Organization.) Every week we have approximately 30 or more people staying here in Woodward and going through our GWO trainings,” said Taylor Burnett, assistant superintendent/business and industry services. “In the Business and Industry Services department being able to teach the massive quantity of people we do a year speaks volumes to the quality training our departments deliver.”
Health Careers Student Mariana Tapia, whose career plan is to be a travel nurse and then specialize in pediatrics, says of HPTC “I like the opportunities we are given and I love the instructors.”
Students learn leadership skills as members of CareerTech Student Organizations. HPTC currently has three state officers and has had a total of nine state officers in their respective organizations just since 2014.
“Choosing the right instructor is very important to our success at HPTC,” said Don Gaines, assistant superintendent of full-time programs. “We are fortunate to have so many experts in their field of study that translates to student success in the classroom. These instructors also bring industry relationships with them that benefit our students in work-based learning.”
High Plains offers 12 different programs, including Wind Tech, Practical Nursing, Diesel Tech, Multimedia and more. The school also has evening and weekend short term classes and Business and Industry customizable trainings.
Learn more by visiting HPTC’s website www.hptc.edu or call 580-256-6618.
