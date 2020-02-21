Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt made a quick visit to Woodward on Friday.
Bank of Western Oklahoma hosted a lunch at Waggs where Stitt announced that Jimmy Harrel, owner of the Bank of Western Oklahoma, has been named to join the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical Colleges, which includes Oklahoma State University.
Stitt made several other announcements and updates including a new volunteer project.
Be a neighbor and prison consolidation
Foster care, recidivism (people coming out of the prison system) and high school dropouts are something Stitt highlighted. He specifically asked the community to get involved with the new Be a Neighbor project.
Still said those are areas state government can’t fix on its own.
"It’s going to take neighbors. And it's going to take people, mentors walking beside folks, to solve these issues,” Stitt said. “We have broken these issues down by county.”
The program was announced at a prayer breakfast earlier this week. Organizations can register to the site to connect with people in need. People in need can register to find local organizations for their needs.
“It’s amazing how we can change the trajectory,” Stitt said. “We need to walk through and help them, mentor them and show them that you can get into a better life. We got to help them graduate. We got to help them get into a career tech, or higher ed or get some kind of certification.”
Woodward District 1 County Commissioner Troy White addressed the governor about William S. Key Correctional Center.
“To expound on that, we would like our Career Tech to work with William S. Key to create a program to submit potentially for your approval,” White said. “We believe this can be a model, not only for the state, potentially for the nation. And you mentioned recidivism rates and, I think it would help to give these folks a chance in life, whenever they walk out of the penitentiary.”
Stitt said that model is already working in other parts of the state and he encouraged the prison and Career Tech to work together to bring some of those job skills to the prison.
“Our prison population is down about 2,000 inmates since February of 2019. I’ve re-looked at how our corrections and our pardon and parole are working together to give certain folks second chances,” Stitt said. “We're not going to need as many prisons in our state… But I will make sure that these folks look at the economic impact of how it affects each community.”
Agency accountability
“We did an agency accountability bill last year, which was instrumental in making some huge headway is it gave me the authority to get the state agencies to where they actually had to be in line with the governor's vision,” Stitt said. “We were the only state in the country, that the governor did not appoint the person running health care.”
Stitt was given the ability to oversee health care by the legislature last March, and he said it is making a huge benefit for rural Oklahoma.
Stitt plans to continue pursuing agency accountability this year.
Savings
“We now have the largest savings account in Oklahoma history. We’re over a billion dollars, which is, it's huge. I never want to cut core services again," Stitt said.
An additional $200 million put into savings last year will help the state avoid cuts while facing a flat budget this year.
“This year, we're looking very prophetic because 60 percent of the drilling rigs that were operating last year are not operating,” Stitt said. “If we would have raised our expenses (last year), this year we'd have been talking about what agencies do we have to cut. And that would have been a terrible experience.”
Health care
The Governor also discussed the state ballot initiative for Medicaid Expansion (SQ 802), which he said we should see on the ballot in the summer or fall this year.
The governor said the question would not give the state any flexibility since it is tied to the state Constitution.
"That is a the wrong way to bring federal dollars into our state. To tie in something (to) our Constitution does not give the legislature, any flexibility as things change,” Stitt said. ”I’m rolling out Sooner Care 2.0, which is going to bring about a billion dollars in extra revenue into our state (for health care), but it's going to allow some flexibility.”
The flexibility Stitt listed included being able to charge premiums and to create a system that encourages people to work.
“You create a system that encourages people to continue to better themselves, to get off the system, to get back into private insurance,” Stitt said. “Sooner Care 2.0, I believe is the right way to get these dollars into our into our healthcare system. There's going to be some ability to really help rural Oklahoma.”
Some other topics covered included the dispute over gaming compacts and executive orders the governor has recently announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.