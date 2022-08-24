Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency for an inmate set to be executed Thursday.
Stitt denied the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recommendation of clemency for death row inmate James Coddington, 50. Coddington is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester as the first of 25 executions set in phases over the next two years.
"After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington," Stitt's office said in a press release.
Oklahoma’s parole board voted 3-2 earlier this month to recommend clemency for Coddington,who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and twice received a death sentence in the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Troy Hale at an Oklahoma County residence. Prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him for refusing to loan him money to buy cocaine.
During his clemency hearing, Coddington tearfully apologized to the family and said he has changed.
Emma Rolls, Coddington's attorney, said her client suffered years of alcohol and drug abuse starting with his father adding alcohol to his bottles as a child. Rolls said Coddington is "one of the most remorseful people" she's met and has showed his change through service in prison.
"I think he's atoned for the most serious of sins that you could commit and he's truly remorseful and ashamed of what he did," Rolls said.
Rev. Don Heath, chairman of Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, said in a press release the clemency denial caused confusion and anger.
“I am surprised, and, quite honestly, angry at Gov. Stitt’s rejection of clemency for James Coddington," Heath said in a press release. "Stitt’s statement does not give a reason for his denial—it simply states that a jury convicted Coddington of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death. I can only infer that Stitt believes that clemency has no place for death-row inmates."
OK-CADP organized demonstrations set for 9 a.m. Thursday in front of the Governor's mansion, and a vigil outside OSP in McAlester before the execution.
Federal appellate judges denied an execution stay request from Coddington's attorneys earlier this week after the court ruled it does not have jurisdiction over “theoretical” claims.
Attorneys argued Oklahoma’s lethal injection protocol violates Coddington’s rights in barring counsel from being present during the execution and challenge any possible issues with the IV-setting or drug administration process.
The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals order against the request states the claims “allege only a theoretical possibility that something might go wrong.”
Judges wrote Coddington is not likely to succeed because his claims allege "something might go wrong during the execution" and "therefore ‘conjectural or hypothetical’ not ‘actual or imminent.'"
Attorneys argued Coddington could not file an Eighth Amendment claim because counsel was prevented from observing or intervening if problems arise during the execution.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office argued if the challenge was successful, it could lead to a “circus” of lawyers and experts in the execution chamber and possibly "the country’s first livestreamed execution.”
Federal judges ruled Coddington’s claims were “theoretical” and the right of access to the court is “not a freestanding right, but a means to vindicate other rights” in denying the execution stay request.
Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol came under scrutiny after a series of problematic executions led to a moratorium in 2015.
Clayton Lockett, who was convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, writhed for nearly an hour on a gurney during his 2014 execution — which a state investigation later found was due to an IV in his groin coming loose.
Death row inmate Richard Glossip was scheduled to be executed 2015 before then-Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin issued an emergency stay and a moratorium on executions. A grand jury later found prison workers nearly used a non-approved three-drug mixture on Glossip that was used in the execution of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant.
Oklahoma ended the six-year moratorium on executions last October. Witnesses said John Marion Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died by lethal injection.
Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates challenged Oklahoma’s three-drug cocktail used in executions, with the U.S. Supreme court ruling the state could move forward with executions.
Oklahoma first uses midazolam to render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart.
State appellate judges again scheduled Glossip to be executed next month — but Stitt ordered a temporary stay for review of a clemency petition.
Glossip, 59, was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.
But the case gained notoriety and Houston-based law firm Reed Smith conducted an independent review at the request of an ad hoc committee comprised of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, mostly Republicans and led by State Rep. Kevin McDugle — who said he would fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed.
The independent review raised questions over lost evidence, if investigators asked Sneed leading questions, a letter Sneed wrote expressing desire to recant testimony, and more.
