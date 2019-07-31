Turning Oklahoma into a Top Ten state is an important goal for Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt and members of his cabinet stopped in Woodward Wednesday at High Plains Technology Center for his first Top Ten Cabinet Tour stop.
The tour will make four stops across Oklahoma to give updates on the progress being made in the Stitt administration and allow Oklahomans to ask questions and share ideas.
Stitt introduced each secretary in his cabinet before several cabinet members took the mic to give updates on a number of state agencies and projects.
“We talk about my vision, and we’ll talk about it a little bit more, but it’s to be a top ten state, and on the way over here Secretary (Sean) Kouplen was telling me that Oklahoma, for the first two quarters of this year, we’re the number two growth economy in the country,” Stitt said. “So it’s up to his leadership and what we’re doing in commerce that we’re starting to more the needle.”
Stitt went on to explain the progress made by looking at things, such as Oklahoma's $19 billion budget, from a different perspective.
“We successfully increased spending through core services, we increased five percent this year without having to raise taxes,” Stitt said. “So that was a huge accomplishment. The other first is - we set aside, we saved $200 million for the first time ever. Normally the playbook is, whatever revenue that there is to spend, the question is just what agency gets what?”
Stitt’s goal is to set aside $200 million during good times and eventually have up $2 billion into the savings account to cover the expenditures in rough times.
The governor highlighted the recent pay raises for correctional officers and teachers.
“For our teachers, our wonderful public school teachers, we gave them for the first time ever a pay raise for the second year in a row, and we brought them to number one in our region when you look at the six states around us,” Stitt said. “Because I believe that the magic happens when we have the best teachers teaching our students in the classroom.”
Over $3 billion went into pre-K through 12th grade education budget and the state fully funded the road and bridge fund at $575 million, according to Stitt.
“We’re moving the needle,” Stitt said. “… But we are focused on making Oklahoma a top ten state all across these different state agencies.”
Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge spoke about how Oklahoma ranks in the low 40s regarding health. He went on to list some statics about childhood obesity in the state.
“So 20 percent of our kiddos struggle with childhood obesity,” Loughridge said.
Children that are obese have a 55 percent chance of being obese as an adolescent. Obese adolescents have an 85 percent chance of being obese as an adult, according to Loughridge.
“We are determining from a research standpoint, what do we do about our kiddos and making sure they’re healthy?” Loughridge said. “Well that’s key work that’s underway right now and this is one of those great big, gigantic health issues, that if we think about it smartly, and take action right now, then these kids 30 and 40 years from now won’t be dealing with the epidemic of overall obesity that we are.”
Loughridge highlighted health providers’ use of electronic health records and the benefits they provide by allowing providers to readily access an updated health record at all times.
Kayse Shrum, secretary of science and innovation, discussed the challenge of keeping primary care physicians in the state.
“That’s really important because that is the front door for us in preventing preventable hospitalizations, premature deaths, and preventable health issues that really affect and impact our quality of life in Oklahoma,” Shrum said. And why it’s important for us as Oklahomans to focus on workforce and how we do that is physicians.
"If we train physicians here in the state of Oklahoma, we find Oklahomans and we start early in educating and get them trained here in Oklahoma, they stay in Oklahoma.”
Shrum went on to address the current opioid crisis in Oklahoma.
“The second really big public health issues that we have going on in our state, which I think we all heard about, is the opioid crisis,” Shrum said. “We have a problem. We lost 388 Oklahomans to an opioid overdose death in 2017.”
Although it is still an ongoing issue, Shrum believes the state is headed in the right direction.
“We have been an epicenter of the problem but I think we’re leading the way in solutions,” Shrum said. “The state was very successful in the lawsuit, and had two settlements. That is money that’s going to come in to help address the issues that have been created for treatment, for mental health, for education, for various things.”
Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Tourism and Branding Matt Pinnell spoke briefly about Oklahoma’s ranking on a top ten list.
“We are top ten in career tech infrastructure in the state of Oklahoma,” Pinnell said. “… It’s us and Georgia at the best career tech infrastructure in the entire country.”
He explained the importance of tourism in the state of Oklahoma and the role it plays.
“Tourism is the third largest industry in our state,” Pinnell said. “A lot of people don’t realize that. We generate about $650 million in state and local tax revenue off tourism.”
Oklahoma doesn’t compare to other states, according to Pinnell, but is in a league of its own.
“There’s not another state in this country that can match our heritage and our history. Not another state,” Pinnell emphasized. “We are so unique as a state. So let’s not try to be something that we’re not, let’s not try to turn Oklahoma into another state. Let’s just be Oklahoma.”
