Gov. Kevin Stitt has been out of the country this week continuing Oklahoma's longstanding partnership with Azerbaijan that has been in place since 2002.
On Monday Stitt tweeted, “The Oklahoma flag is flying over the U.S. Embassy in Baku because I arrived in Azerbaijan this afternoon.”
According to a press release, Stitt landed Monday afternoon at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, to start a week-long trip to promote and expand Oklahoma’s strategic partnerships with Azerbaijan.
“Azerbaijan and Oklahoma have been active partners for almost 20 years and I'm looking forward to expanding the relationship,” Stitt posted on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Stitt tweeted about touring Baku’s Old City and sampling local caviar before heading to meetings with an Oklahoma delegation and Azerbaijani counterparts.
Oklahoma Army National Guard has been part of a program partnering with Azerbaijan in agricultural connections, transferring knowledge and technology among farmers, according to Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.
OSU signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UMID - 98 Humanitarian and Social Support Center in Azerbaijan in 2010 with the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Another MoU was singed in 2019 with Azerbaijan State Agrarian University and OSU’s School of Global Studies and Partnerships.
According to OSU, they have similar agreements with over 90 countries, including Armenia in which Azerbaijan is reported to be struggling with escalating conflict right now. Associated Press reported three Armenians shot during Stitt’s visit.
“The Oklahoma National Guard has been a strong partner with Azerbaijan since 2002 and I am pleased to continue that relationship through the State Partnership Program,” said Gov. Stitt.
According to Azerbaijan State News Agency from Baku on Thursday morning, Oklahoma Army National Guard Major General Michael Thompson met with the country’s ministry of defense to determine new vectors of bilateral cooperation and joint projects.
Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur and Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, The Adjunct General of the Oklahoma National Guard, previously arrived in Baku, and Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Scott Mueller was to arrive later in the week, according to a press release.
“I am honored to accept President Ilham Aliyev’s invitation to visit Azerbaijan and look forward to productive meetings,” Stitt said. “Oklahoma and Azerbaijan have a shared focus on energy, agriculture, and innovation, and I am excited to explore this country and meet the Azerbaijani people.”
Stitt signed a proclamation on March 25th declaring May 28, 2021 as Azerbaijan Republic Day in the State of Oklahoma commemorating their declaration of independence in 1918. The proclamation also commemorates:
• 18 years of partnership with Oklahoma linking oil, natural gas and agriculture.
• 27 year partnership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the fight against terrorism
• Azerbaijan as the first Muslim majority nation in the world to grant women the right to vote
• Azerbaijan’s commitment to diversify energy supplies and promote regional security
• Azerbaijan’s leadership in contributing to energy diversification, agricultural investment, exploration and opportunity
“During their trade mission this week, Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur hosted a round table discussion for perspective regarding opportunities and challenges for women in both agribusiness and commerce in Azerbaijan,” said Morgan Vance, chief of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. “The group discussed the need for mentorship, financial literacy, access to resources and early education for young women. There was significant discussion regarding unique challenges for women in rural areas and women in agriculture.”
According to Vance, Azerbaijani citizens visited Oklahoma in the fall of 2019.
“They visited OSU Food and Agriproducts Center, OSU Ferguson Family Dairy Center, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, Oklahoma National Stockyards, and several nearby farms and ranches,” Vance said. “They talked directly with Kelli Payne of the Oklahoma National Stockyards; Heather Buckmaster of the Oklahoma Beef Council and Michael Kelsey with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and leadership of various commodity groups.”
While there have been no exports from Oklahoma to Azerbaijan since 2017, Vance said there is ample opportunity to expand Oklahoma’s agriculture markets into a new territory.
According to a press release, modern Azerbaijan proclaimed its independence from the USSR in August 1991 and is an important producer of petroleum and natural gas and boasts growing tourism and agri-business industries.
“Oklahoma and Azerbaijan are both energy pioneers,” Stitt said. “I look forward to strengthening our partnership and connecting Oklahoma companies with the many economic development opportunities here in Azerbaijan.”
