Can you make a hole in one while golfing? It could win you a cash prize at the Woodward Pregnancy Center Golf Tournament.
The benefit tourney for the Center is Friday, Aug. 23 at the Boiling Springs Golf Club.
The annual fundraiser helps the Pregnancy Center keeps its services free for those in need. The Center offers pregnancy tests, peer counseling, baby clothing, diapers, and even parenting classes.
If a player gets a hole in one at hole nine during the tournament, there is a cash prize of $20,000 sponsored by Journey Oilfield Equipment, according to Pregnancy Center Director Belva Mabra.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off is 8 a.m.
Contact the Pregnancy Center to reserve one of the six spots left or register the day of the event. Registration is $80 per person or $320 for a team of four, and includes lunch and door prizes.
Each player will receive a t-shirt and a door prize, said Mabra.
For more information, contact the Pregnancy Center at 580-254-2805.
