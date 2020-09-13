Have a hankering for three nights in Las Vegas?
Or perhaps a few nights at a nifty lodge near Branson?
Perhaps Thunder basketball is on your mind.
By purchasing a ticket for the upcoming Chamber of Commerce Golf Ball Drop, you will have a chance at one several prizes. Tickets are $20 and you do not have to be present to win.
The golf ball drop is held in conjuction with the chamber's annual golf tournament at Boiling Springs Golf Club. This year's tournament and golf ball drop is Sept. 18.
A golf ball drop is simply what it says. Golf balls are dropped from a bucket high in the air - by the Woodward Fire Department - to a hole and the nearest balls to the hole are the winners.
Prizes are pretty interesting. They include:
• Las Vegas Getaway - three nights at MGM Grand plus airfare
• Three night stay at Big Cedar Lodge in the Missouri Ozark Mountains, which includes two marinas, five golf courses, an activity center, fishing and other outdoor adventures.
• Thunder experience, which includes lower level Thunder tickets (cash if fans aren't allowed at games yet), hotel accommodations and $150 Mahogany Prime Steakhouse.
• Premium grill, choice of Green Mountain Pellet or Napoleon Gas
• McDonald's for a year.
"If there is such thing as a COVID-19 friendly promotion, this is it," said Chamber of Commerce President C. J. Montgomery. "We can assign you the golf ball drop numbers, bill you, put the balls in the container for you and you don't have to be there to win.
"Some businesses give them (tickets) to customers and employees and the bottom line it helps the Woodward Chamber maintain its mission of promoting business in the community."
This the fourth year for the golf ball drop and it "is extremely popular," Montgomery said.
For more information call the chamber at 256-7411.
