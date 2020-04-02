Are you stuck inside all day with nothing to do? Have you already eaten all of your quarantine snacks?
With gyms closed down, your fitness regime may have fallen to the side, but not to worry, these local fitness pros are here to get you started again. All you need is an internet connection and motivation.
Like many gyms and trainers, RYSE Academy of Martial Arts has moved to an online platform while gyms remained closed.
“We wanted to make sure that we weren’t contributing to spreading this virus,” said Owner Mike Wickware. “And at the same time continue to help people stay active and healthy and learn how to protect themselves in these uncertain times.”
Workouts and self protection videos and live streams can be found on the RYSE MMA Facebook page and website, www.rysemma.com, to keep you active and healthy.
Local Personal Trainer and Nutritionist Natasha Turner has also turned to the internet to share her expertise, calling her program “Steps to getting lean during quarantine.” Turner offers step-by-step training videos and written explanations for her workouts upon request.
She encourages lots of cardio like burpees, mountain climbers, and sprints. You should avoid sugar, sodium and grain, while loading up on lean protein and fiber to combat the quarantine weight gain.
Peak Fitness encourages people to do outdoor activities, while maintaining social distancing, and utilize online resources such as YouTube videos for workouts.
Even Skye Yoga and Barre has created an online membership to keep yogis moving while stuck at home.
“The studio doors may be closed for now, but we are still here and committed to helping you keep up your yoga and barre regime,” said Skye Yoga and Barre Owner and Instructor Natalie Laverty. “You can connect to us virtually through our online membership. We do fun live classes 8-10 times a week. All classes are recorded and available for viewing at any time. We are also trying to offer free Facebook live classes 2-3 times a month so everyone can join in. Our online memberships are an excellent way to make sure you continue practicing or to introduce you to what we have to offer here at Skye Yoga and Barre. Make sure to stay tuned to our Facebook and Instagram pages to keep afloat on our free live classes.”
These are only some of the online options available to those wishing to workout from home. Check with your favorite place of fitness to see if they have some online options or tips for you too.
