Woodward News caught up with Woodward Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, who gave us some good news and some bad news regarding the weather.
Good news is that Saturday is going to be beautiful. According to Lehenbauer, the highs should be in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine.
Enjoy it while it lasts because here comes the bad news.
Monday is going to be miserable. According to Lehenbauer, the wind will pick up Sunday afternoon as a pressure system and cold front moves in. On Monday the highs will only reach the low 30s and with the wind chill it’s going to feel a lot colder.
Lehenbauer encourages folks to make sure the kids are bundled up, and check-in on the elderly to ensure they are staying safe and warm.
Things should improve as the week goes on. By Wednesday or Thursday, temperatures should go back into the 50s.
Although the frigid temperatures may not seem so thrilling, there is a silver lining. According to Lehenbauer, the colder than normal temperatures we could see over the next couple of weeks should help keep the mini severe weather season at bay.
It’s not uncommon to see tornadic activity in November, according to Lehenbauer, but we should avoid that if the weather stays cooler.
The calendar may say it’s fall but winter is coming and it’s time to consider preparing for the cold season early.
