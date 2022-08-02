Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is encouraging Oklahoma parents and teachers to emphasize healthy behaviors as they prepare for a new school year. Establishing healthy habits can improve well-being and academic performance as children return to a classroom routine.
Transitioning from the freedom of the summer months back to the classroom can be challenging. However, small changes to improve physical and mental health can make a big difference, said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director.
“Healthy routines for children can build lifelong habits,” said Bisbee. “Preparing children by giving them the right tools for a healthy new school year will help them learn, grow and reach their full potential. Numerous studies have shown healthier children tend to perform better in school and Shape Your Future has resources and tips to promote physical and emotional health of all Oklahoma children.”
Free back-to-school resources for parents and caregivers from Shape Your Future:
Back-to-school physical activity tips will help get children moving before, during or after school.
A healthy diet is critical to a child’s ability to learn. Our back-to-school nutrition tips will help make every meal a healthy choice.
A handy list of 10 back-to-school swaps can help make the entire family healthier without extreme changes.
Make the transition back to the weekly school routine easier with some handy back-to-school hacks.
Help children get the sleep they need to perform their best in school with a back-to-bedtime routine.
Packing school lunches can be challenging, but our 17 easy recipes and tips for school lunches can make it easier.
Free Shape Your Future resources for teachers to help build healthier environments for children:
Help students get moving by adding our classroom activities to your lesson plan.
Inspire students with FREE motivational and informative posters for your classroom.
Help students learn about eating health, moving more and being tobacco free with FREE activities and worksheets.
Learn how you can help promote health in your school district with our quick teacher’s guide to applying for school grants.
For more tips and helpful ideas, sign up to join Shape Your Future’s teacher email list.
For these and other resources, tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
###
Shape Your Future (SYF) is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free. SYF strives to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and all Oklahomans on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Find more information online at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
