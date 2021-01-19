Because of the ceiling falling in above the courtroom, Woodward County Commissioners met in their regular board room on the main floor Monday morning. Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey simultaneously held court in the Civil Defense Room in the basement of the courthouse.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported both generators at the county juvenile detention center are down.
“They have nothing right now for power backup,” Lehenbauer said. “They've got one on the roof, and then the one on the ground and nobody ever serviced them. And they test run every week. The oil was burned plumb out, and they just burned up. They're not repairable from what we can tell.”
The generator on the roof was for the heating and air system, while the other generator was hooked up to run the rest of the building in case of a power outage, according to Lehenbauer. He said they will need to get the one off of the roof and rewire another for backup.
“We've got EMS’s old one, but I can't get it running,” Lehenbauer said. “We have another military surplus one that I may be able to put out there, but it’s going to be a manual start.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell updated Commissioners on the sewage grinder for the jail.
“As you know the sewage grinder went out a couple of weeks ago,” Mitchell said. “I was able to contact the manufacturer and spoke with a guy there. And he sent me a quote for a rebuild kit for that machine at $14,164.50.”
Mitchell received a bid to replace the grinder for approximately $29,000. Right now the grinder has been bypassed with a piece of straight pipe, according to Mitchell.
“So everything the inmates flush is going straight into the city's sewer system and they've already called me griping about,” Mitchell said. “Inmates flush everything they can get their hands on, just to try to cause problems.”
According to Mitchell, the City of Woodward is having to clean out the sewer down the street from the jail about twice a week.
“That's just the rebuild kit. That's not paying somebody to put it in and reinstall it,” Mitchell clarified. “But that's going to be cheaper than the $29,000, I think.”
In order to satisfy the requirements for warranty, the rebuild will probably have to be done by a qualified machinist, according to Mitchell.
The county use tax fund has been budgeted for use for the jail. Approximately $40,000 has been transferred each month for jail expenses. The balance in the use tax account is a little over $130,000.
The board approved the purchase of the rebuild kit out of the county use tax fund, rather than the jail funds. The monthly transfer of appropriations from county general use tax fund into the jail use tax fund was also approved.
There were no amendments to the covid plan or items to be submitted to the CARES Act this week.
The Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report for November, December 2020 and Jan. 2021 were approved at $2,722.02.
Commissioners approved $21,863.07 allocation of alcoholic beverage tax certified through Jan. 12, 2021.
County Commissioners conducted their annual inspection of the county jail. According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White the jail looked good and the board had no concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.