Project AWARE and the Woodward Public Schools is sponsoring a free suicide prevention program on Aug. 24 in the high school auditorium.
Generation Why will offer an inspirational hip-hop dance and spoken word performance. The event is at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone to attend.
According to the youth and young adult suicide report, "On average, two Oklahomans ages 10-24 due by suicide every week. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for this age group and rates have been increasing over the past 10 years."
According to the organization's website, Generation Why is a collective of creative artists and combats the topic of anti-bullying and brings awareness to the ever growing rates of suicide. Other topics the Generation Why team will take up including drinking and substance abuse and youth empowerment.
The organization was launched in 2017 and is based in Oklahoma City.
"Our possession is to reach every generation into discovering their WHY and providing opportunities to pursue it," according to the website.
Generation Why has taken its message to over 100 schools and others special events such as summer camps.
Project AWARE is a five-year federally funded mental health and trauma grant. Dalinda Hix is the school district's AWARE counselor.
"Gen Why has an incredible reputation for sharing their message in a language that young adults understand. We are excited to offer a high-energy, entertaining, impactful event for all of Northwest Oklahoma," Hix said. "We hope that this performance will open lines of communication between our students and the caregivers in their lives."
