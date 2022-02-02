Continued rising gas prices are becoming a burden for most paycheck to paycheck living Americans.
“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher. said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases," he said.
GasBuddy, the leading fuel-savings platform providing North American drivers the most ways to save money on gas, released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.
Monday is the cheapest day to buy in 17 states and was also the best day to buy gas on in 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies.
“Sunday is the second cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up.” De Haan said.
Thursday replaces Saturday as most expensive day in 28 states.
As for our neck of the woods, Thursday is the best day and Wednesday is the worst day in Oklahoma according to the study.
GasBuddy was founded in 2000, originally as a website to help people share gas prices and find the cheapest stations. The website evolved and continued gathering gas price data from across the US & Canada until 2010, when the app was launched. Since then the app has been downloaded almost 100 million times with around 1 million people reporting a price per day, and delivers gas price data for over 150,000 stations in North America, according to the company information.
