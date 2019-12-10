Despite some increases in other parts of the country, gas prices in Woodward have held steady the past few months in the $2.37 to $2.39 range.
The national average on Tuesday was $2.57 according to AAA.
“Since the end of October, gasoline demand has mostly decreased as gasoline stocks have mostly increased, paving the way for cheaper gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA expects stocks to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper through year-end.”
Oklahoma is one of the nations top 10 least expensive markets, setting at $2.23 per gallon, according to AAA.
“The nation’s average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close-to-even split with roughly half the nation’s states seeing average prices decline,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gas prices typically trend lower during the month (of December) as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices.”
According to GasBuddy charts, pump prices have oscillated between $2.21 and $2.50 in Oklahoma over the past six months.
Crude oil prices are up to $59.20 and could continue to rise with OPEC projected production reductions, according to AAA. While gas inventory continues to build though, prices should keep steady or decline a little in the month ahead.
