Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 16.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $1.59/g on Monday while the most expensive was $2.29/g, a difference of 70 cents per gallon.
Prices in Woodward were primarily in the $1.99/per gallon range.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Oklahoma and the national average:
July 6, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
July 6, 2018: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
July 6, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)
July 6, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
July 6, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)
July 6, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
July 6, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)
July 6, 2012: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
July 6, 2011: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
July 6, 2010: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
