Gas prices in Northwest Oklahoma are currently the same as they were last month around $3.79 a gallon. A recent trip to Central Oklahoma showed gas prices for regular unleaded under $3.30 a gallon. Does this mean prices will be dropping closer to home soon?
According to GasBuddy.com’s April 11th blog, “the national average is down 23.3 cents from a month ago and $1.25 per gallon higher than last year. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 a gallon.”
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction, down, saving Americans $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. The national average is expected to fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
On Monday April 11th, West Texas Intermediate crude Oil was down $4.47 per barrel to $93.79, which is an $8 decline from the previous Monday's price. Brent crude oil was also trading significantly lower at $98.46.
“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving,” De Haan said.
GasBuddy's comparison of the lowest average prices per state shows Oklahoma at $3.65, Kansas and Arkansas at $3.68. The states with the highest prices are California at $5.76, Hawaii $5.20 and Nevada at $5.08.
