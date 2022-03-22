Regular gas prices continue to hold steady in NW Oklahoma at $3.79 and 100% gas at $3.99. In the month since the Russian War started, Diesel prices have risen in Oklahoma as well. An average of $3.54 in February to $4.64 from www.gasprices.aaa.com. Some places in NW Oklahoma are as high as $4.89 a gallon for Diesel according to the GasBuddy app.
“GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined. While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, Covid and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The median U.S. price is $4.05 per gallon, down 14 cents from last week and about 19 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($3.75), Kansas ($3.78), and Missouri ($3.80). However, the states with the highest prices are California ($5.85), Nevada ($5.08), and Hawaii ($5.05).
“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway. If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline,” De Haan stated.
Last week, the Biden administration considered sending pre-paid gas cards to Americans to help ease pain at the pump. A House Democratic counsel talked the White House out of the idea by arguing that gas cards would be expensive, poorly targeted, ineffective, and difficult for the understaffed IRS to handle during tax season.
The White House has considered stimulus checks, federal rebates, increased ethanol usage, suspension of the federal gas tax, and measures that would put pressure on oil companies as other potential means of helping Americans cope with high gas prices, per theweek.com.
According to Business Insider, three House Democrats last week unveiled a plan to send $100 monthly gas checks to americans and provide relief from rising prices.
Reps. Mike Thompson of California, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, and John Larson of Connecticut unveiled the plan. It would provide $100 monthly checks to individuals and $200 to couples while the national gas price average is $4 a gallon or above. Households would also be able to claim another extra $100 for each dependent they claimed on their tax returns.
