Regular gasoline in Woodward averaged $3.00 per gallon Monday. On average, Oklahoma prices have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.
"Gas price declines are slowly picking up momentum," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil's recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices.”
Prices in Oklahoma are generally 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet over a dollar higher then a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
"There remains a very high level of uncertainty ahead of us as OPEC has also delayed its meetings to await more market movements and information on Omicron,” De Haan said. “But so far, Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower.”
National average price of gasoline had fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g Monday, down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.26 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed," De Haan said.
Since 2008, the lowest average Oklahoma gas price was $1.301 in Feb. 2016 and the highest average has was $3.944 in July 2008, according to GasBuddy.
