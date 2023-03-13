Average gasoline prices in Oklahoma have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Prices in Oklahoma are 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 85.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oklahoma was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $3.69/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today.
The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City- $2.93/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.94/g.
Tulsa- $2.84/g, down 10.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.
In Woodward, the price remained steady at $3.09/g.
“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline.”
