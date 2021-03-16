Rising gas prices may be an unwelcome accompaniment to spring break this year. Prices in Woodward are between $2.70 and $3.08 for regular. The upward trend may continue through the rest of spring.
According to GasBuddy, large cuts in OPEC’s oil production through 2020 will be extended causing crude oil prices to rise, nearing $65 a barrel.
OPEC controls a third of the world’s production and is balking at rebounding oil demand, according to GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.
“Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise,” De Haan said. “A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began.”
De Haan predicts the national average now has 70 percent odds of reaching $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, a level not seen since 2014.
According to AAA, Americans are paying about 14 percent more at the pump this month, compared to February. Prices are averaging $2.66 per gallon in Oklahoma.
Following last month’s winter storm in Texas, the national gas price average has jumped nearly 40 cents to $2.86, according to AAA.
“On average, Americans are paying 14 percent more to fill-up compared to February,” AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said. “With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we are looking at more expensive pump prices with little relief in the weeks ahead.”
According to AAA, if crude stays around $64 to $66 a barrel, prices at the pump may not be as likely to jump substantially by April, especially as refinery utilization increases.
