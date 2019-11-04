An Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) line in Fort Supply near William S. Key Correctional Center has sustained damage and has been shut off, according to Woodward County Emergency Manager Lt. Matt Lehenbauer.
The Town of Fort Supply is expected to be without gas through the night. Restoration is likely around midday on Tuesday, Lehenbauer predicted.
The Fort Supply Community Center will be open all night for those who need a place to stay. For more information, call 580-766-3211.
Fort Supply Public School will also be closed Monday night.
